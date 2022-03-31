EV players should adapt batteries to Indian conditions, says auto federation President

As three electric scooters caught fire in the past week, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) President Vinkesh Gulati said that many EV players were importing products from the global market and “dumping it on Indian roads, making this sector extremely unsafe, hurting consumer confidence.”

The FADA president says the Indian automobile industry as a whole should work towards developing an efficient technology that is best suited to local conditions. He urged original equipment makers (OEMs) to research on how best to use green technology and resolve the related challenges too.

A spokesperson of EV manufacturer Ather Energy told BusinessLine that currently, most cells that are used in EV batteries are designed for countries with colder climates. “When designing batteries for Indian conditions, the battery not only needs to be compatible with extreme road conditions but also with grid charging. Typically, the range, reliability and performance of every EV vehicle is affected heavily by climatic and road conditions. To manage these external conditions, a robust Battery Management System (BMS) has to be built to ensure safe, reliable performance,” the spokesperson added.

Stringent testing

While India has adopted the stringent AIS 156 standard to ensure safety, a lot more needs to be done to ensure EVs become safer. According to Gulati, there are no stringent rules of Government today on manufacturing of electric vehicles. “Lower power vehicles can be even approved by ICAT without even rigorous testing. As this is a new technology, all OEMs should road test the vehicle for 1 lakh km on actual conditions and this should be mandatory,” he added.

Ather Energy said it has adopted more stringent internal standards to ensure safety and reliability of its scooters and has thoroughly tested them for 1,00,000 kilometres. “Internal test standards ideally should be much more stringent keeping in mind different variations like road load vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, high humidity, rain, flood dust and other such conditions. Clear understanding of all these factors is essential especially for the Indian environment and therefore, a comprehensive and rigorous on road durability testing for a longer duration is a must,” an Ather Energy spokesperson added.

Quality control

EV manufacturer Bounce also said that the company carries out stringent quality controls at the time of purchasing batteries. “Bounce does not use rapid charging, which can be detrimental to the health of the battery by making the battery behave erratically and this could adversely impact the thermal management,” said Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO & Co-Founder, Bounce in a series of tweets about recent EV fire incidents.

Hallekere added that the company has been one of the largest high-speed EV fleet operator in India since 2019 and has the experience of running and operating large fleets across cities like Bangalore, Hassan, Vijaywada and Hyderabad in varied weather conditions, including hot summers for over 2 years and millions of kilometres.