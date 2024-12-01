Total electric vehicle (EV) registrations moderated in November following a strong surge during the festive October. However, the sales momentum remains robust, particularly in the electric two-wheeler segment, where traditional manufacturers are intensifying competition and posing a challenge to market leader Ola Electric. Meanwhile, in the electric car segment, MG Motor has emerged as a strong number two, overtaking Mahindra & Mahindra, driven by the success of its new product offering.

After achieving a record-breaking monthly volume of about 2.19 lakh units in October this year, total registration of battery-powered vehicles (including all segments) stood at about 1.92 units, an increase of 25 per cent over November 2023 volumes, according to Vahan data (as of 6 pm on Sunday).

In November, electric two-wheeler sales stood at 1.19 lakh units, down from 1.40 lakh units in October, but still the second-highest monthly number of this fiscal so far. However, last month’s volumes were 29per cent higher compared to November 2023, when sales were 0.92 lakh units.

Ola Electric retained its top position in the electric two-wheeler market, though its sales declined to about 29,200 units in November from 41,775 units in October. TVS Motor also held onto the number two spot despite fierce competition with Bajaj. TVS recorded sales of around 26,980 units (down from 30,074 in October), while Bajaj followed closely with 26,163 units (compared to 28,360 in October). The sales gap between Ola Electric and traditional players TVS and Bajaj has been steadily narrowing. With both TVS and Bajaj expanding the availability of their electric scooters to more markets, the gap is likely to shrink further.

Ather’s electric two-wheeler sales stood at about 12,750 units (16,156 units), while Hero MotoCorp saw its volumes decline marginally to 7309 from 7337 units in the previous month. Greaves’ volumes were at about 4470 units (3900 units).

The electric car segment has witnessed increased activity following the launch of JSW MG Motor’s new electric car, MG Windsor. The model has significantly boosted sales, positioning JSW MG Motor as a strong number two player in the electric passenger vehicle (PV) market, behind the market leader Tata Motors. In November, total electric passenger vehicle (PV) registrations stood at about 8,585 units, following a record high of 11,150 units in October. Although lower than October’s figures, November still recorded the second-highest monthly total of this fiscal.

Tata Motors reported electric car sales of about 4,180 units in November, while JSW MG Motor followed with about 3,130 units. Mahindra & Mahindra, which unveiled a new range of competitively priced electric cars last week, sold about 550 units during the month. Together, Tata and MG Motor accounted for about 85 per cent of the electric passenger vehicle volumes in November.

Electric three-wheeler sales stood at about 63,415 units in November as against 67,182 units in October this year. Mahindra & Mahindra maintained its leadership, selling 7,100 units, while Bajaj Auto, the second-largest player, sold 6,128 units. Other key players in the market include YC Electric and Piaggio, among others.