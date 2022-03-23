EV sales volumes cross 4-lakh mark in FY22 so far

As the electric vehicle (EV) momentum gathers pace in the country, the total registered EV sales have hit a record with annual volumes surpassing the 4-lakh mark in FY22.

As per information compiled by BusinessLine based on the data on Vahan dashboard, the total registered EV sales stood at about 50,000 units for the current month (as of March 23), taking the total number of registered EV volumes for this fiscal to about 4.02 lakh units, so far. In FY21, the number was at about 1.36 lakh units.

Bucking the trend

The current growth is led by electric two-wheelers (high speed) (E2W), which have seen a stronger acceptance in urban centres due to the rollout of new models and improving charging infrastructure, at a time fuel prices have seen a spike. In overall EV sales of 4.02 lakh units, the share of E2Ws is estimated in the range of 53-55 per cent.

Given the current momentum in the EV space, March will see the highest-ever monthly registered EV sales at about 60,000 units as also the highest-ever monthly registered E2W volumes, which are estimated in the range of 35,000-38,000 units.

“E2W volumes have bucked the overall industry trend and posted strong sequential growth since July 2021. The unit sales are estimated to nearly double in FY22 (compare to FY21), supported by favourable cost of ownership narrative, improving technology, several government initiatives and OEM push. The penetration of E2Ws in overall 2W sales in India was less than 1 per cent till FY21. It has more than doubled this fiscal. We expect electric two-wheeler penetration in new 2W sales to touch about 14 per cent by FY25 and about 30 per cent by FY30,” said Rohan Kanwar Gupta, Vice President & Sector Head — Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited.

Expanding fleet

The incremental volumes are contributed by players like Ola Electric, which has started supplying its electric scooters to buyers.

Ola Electric has emerged as the third-largest player after Hero Electric and Okinawa in registered E2W sale this month. As of March 23, Hero had sold 8,100 units, while E2W sales of Okinawa and Ola stood at about 5,800 and 5,600 units, respectively.

According to the available data, the combined sales of the top 10 electric two-wheeler makers stood at about 30,000 units as of March 23.

The space has also become quite attractive for the commercial fleet and hence several companies engaged in ride-sharing and last-mile delivery have indicated plans to expand their fleet with more E2Ws.