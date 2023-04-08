Bharat New-Energy Company (BNC) has announced that it will raise ₹800 crore this year to fund its plan to shift to a new location and increase its production capacity five times from the present 1,00,000 electric vehicles.

The Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu-based electric two-wheeler start-up will raise the funds from private equity players. Japan’s Musashi Seimitsu Industry, which picked up an undisclosed stake in BNC in January for an undisclosed sum, is also expected to chip in with more money.

At present, BNC has only one product, called ‘Challenger’, but it has plans to introduce at least two more products this year.

According to the company, its products distinguish themselves by the unique ‘exoskeleton architecture’, which makes the two-wheeler EVs as sturdy as the 125 cc or 150 cc motorcycles.

Also read: With peak sales in March, total EV registrations grow to 1.18 mn in FY23

The ‘exoskeleton architecture’ “exposes the chassis on the outside and houses the components inside—opposite of conventional vehicles,” says Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, CEO and Co-Founder of the company.

Explaining further, he told businessline that the chassis was also a ‘double cradle’, meaning the chassis runs on both sides of the vehicle. The high-tensile steel “allows for more ruggedness”, while also reducing the number of components, and thereby, lowering costs.

In essence, this architecture makes for a ‘motorcycle’ kind of look and feel, as opposed to most two-wheeler EVs that are typically puny.

BNC was launched in December 2019 by Anirudh Narayanan and Vinoth Thiruvenkataswamy.

Anirudh Narayanan, an ex-McKinsey employee, has an engineering degree from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and a masters in management from Yale. Vinoth Thiruvenkataswamy, who is the company’s CTO, has worked for Nissan.

After producing about a thousand vehicles, the start-up has suspended production as it wanted to shift to lithium iron phosphate battery (LFP) batteries designed by it but got manufactured in China. The new batteries are now ready and BNC intends to re-start production this month.

It is also planning to get the batteries produced in India by “a partner”.

Musashi will supply the drive train for the vehicles.

Also read: Ola Electric to invest ₹7,614 crore in Tamil Nadu

BNC’s current plant is in Coimbatore’s SIDCO Industrial Estate. The EV start-up is planning to shift the production base to a different and larger factory in another city.

Narayanan said that the two new products will be the equivalents of 125 cc and 150 cc ICE motorcycles and will be 20 per cent cheaper as compared to their ICE counterparts.

Running cost of the vehicles would be around 20 paise per km for the smaller vehicle and 40 paise per km for the bigger, while the corresponding ICE motorcycle will cost ₹4 per km.