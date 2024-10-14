Chennai-based EV start-up Raptee.HV has unveiled its electric motorcycle, the T30, which features high-voltage technology typically used in electric cars. Priced at ₹2.39 lakh, deliveries are expected to begin by January 2025. The company is also raising $20 million to scale up its operations.

The T30 motorcycle promises an IDC estimated range of approximately 200 km and a real-world range of over 150 km on a single charge, with 0 to 60 kmph acceleration in under 3.5 seconds.

target groups

Founded in 2019, Raptee aims to target two key customer segments with the T30. The first group includes motorcycle enthusiasts, considering a 250cc ICE motorcycle, who are seeking a lifestyle-aligned alternative. The second group consists of riders who have used 100cc or 150cc motorcycles for 3-5 years and are now looking to upgrade.

“There are a few true upgrade options in today’s market, especially in the petrol segment, and we aim to fill that gap,” said Dinesh Arjun, Co-founder & CEO of Raptee.HV told businessline. While demand for electric motorcycles exists, the right products have been lacking. Although there are a few players in niche segments, we believe we are entering a vast, untapped market with tremendous potential if we offer the right product,” he added.

Arjun explained that Raptee is introducing high-voltage architecture (300V+), a technology that took five years to develop, making the T30 the first of its kind globally at this price point. He anticipates that within the next five years, high-voltage systems will become standard across the electric motorcycle industry, and Raptee plans to lead this shift.

Arjun also reflected on early electric vehicles like the Mahindra Reva, which were ahead of their time but limited by under-powered, impractical designs. Today, high-voltage electric cars like Tesla and Nexon have surpassed petrol vehicles in performance. Raptee believes that the transition from low-voltage to high-voltage systems will also transform the electric motorcycle segment.

T30 electric motorcycle comes with an onboard charger, making it compatible with the car charging stations available across the country.

Advantages of having a T30

High-voltage systems in T30 promise to offer three key advantages, according to him. First, these prevent issues related to overheating and performance that current electric two-wheelers are faced with in cases of prolonged or fast rides. Second, these allow for more reliable and durable battery packs, with Raptee offering an 8-year warranty and a 12-year battery lifespan, similar to the longevity of a petrol bike’s engine. Lastly, the T30 will be compatible with existing car charging networks, giving it access to over 14,000 fast chargers already in use.

The company has rigorously tested its battery packs, guaranteeing over 1,500 cycles. “Our battery management system, motor controller, and vehicle control unit are all designed and developed in-house,” said Arjun.

Ramping up production

As Raptee prepares for production, it is focusing on raising $20 million to support production ramp-up, dealership expansion, and roll-out across States. “We’ve secured funding for our immediate needs but are in the process of closing a larger funding round,” he said.

In its first year, Raptee plans to launch the T30 in 8-10 major metro cities, including Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad. Over the following two years, the company aims to expand to 125-150 cities, focusing on areas with high demand for 150cc and above motorcycles, strong electric vehicle adoption rates, and sufficient public charging infrastructure. The T30’s compatibility with car charging stations gives it a strategic edge, said Jayapradeep Vasudevan, Chief Business Officer at Raptee.HV.

The T30 EV will be produced at Raptee’s factory in Porur, Chennai, with future expansion plans in place, as the company has purchased land outside the city. The factory has a production capacity of 1,500 units per month, which can be scaled up to 9,000 units per month.

Raptee is targeting sales of around 8,000 units by 2025, preferring a steady growth strategy over rapid expansion to avoid serviceability issues.