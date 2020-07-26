EV start-up Simple Energy plans to raise USD 1 million

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
Bengaluru-based electric vehicle start-up Simple Energy is in talks with angel investors to raise up to USD 1 million (about ₹7.5 crore), its founder Suhas Rajkumar said.
The proceeds will be utilised for testing and certification of its 280-km range range scooter as the company seeks to secure Automotive Research Association of India’s (ARAI) approval for its maiden offering by December, before the proposed launch in February-March next year, Rajkumar said.
Besides, Simple Energy is also working on a prototype of an electric motorcycle, which it plans to showcase in December along with the scooter model, he said.
“The company is already bootstrapped with ₹1.3 crore. We had big offers from some big OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), but we wanted a strong angel partner. So we are in talks with a lot of people to raise a maximum of USD 1 million,” Rajkumar said.
He said talks are almost in final stages, and funds could come as early as next month, adding that the funds would go into testing and certification of the scooter.
After testing a prototype for 35,000 km, Simple Energy has completed some 20-30 per cent work on production model, which will be a smart scooter with 280-km range and equipped with features such as 7-inch touch display with 4G connectivity for better location detection, among others.
The e-scooter would have a li-ion battery which would be removable and light-weight and can be charged in 40 minutes at home and 17 minutes at a charging station. The scooter will have a top speed of 103 kmph, according to Rajkumar.
The company is looking at commencing deliveries by June-July next year with Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai to begin with, and aims to reach a production capacity of 50,000 units by that time, he added. These cities will be followed by New Delhi and Kolkata as the company plans to have operations in five cities in the first year of launch.
The company will look at electric bikes after launching scooter, and its prototype should be ready by December this year for display.
While battery cells are being imported from Japan, the battery management system is made in-house, Rajkumar said, adding that the start-up is in talks with some South Korean players also for importing battery cells.
Simple Energy is also looking at setting up its own charging stations.
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...