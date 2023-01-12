The Auto Expo 2023 saw some electric two- and three-wheeler launches and unveils by homegrown companies such as WardWizard, Omega Seiki Mobility, Jupiter Electric, Godawari Electric Motors, and Benelli-Keeway.

WardWizard also announced the launch of a passenger electric vehicle (EV) by 2024, which would be under ₹10 lakh, and the company is also investing ₹1,500 crore over the next few years to set up a 1 GWh factory for battery cells in Vadodara and expand its product lines.

“We are planning to set up a 1 GWh plant in Vadodara on lithium-ion cell battery packs that will be consumed by only Joy e-bikes (the company’s EVs). We have already set up a R&D centre in Singapore so the scientists there can work on the cell chemistry at the plant here. In the next 20 months, we will manufacture the cell packs here,” Yatin Gupte, chairman and managing director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility, told businessline on the sidelines of a launch here.

The company launched its new high-speed electric scooter, “Mihos,” priced at ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is powered by a 2.5 kWh battery with a 1,500 watt motor, which produces a torque of 95 Nm and a top speed of 70 kmph. One charging cycle completes in four hours and it would give a 100km range per charge, the company said.

Ultraviolette’s F99 platform

Similarly, Ultraviolette announced its foray into the world of high-speed racing with the unveiling of the F99 Factory Racing platform. This will also be driving cutting-edge innovation in the EV motorcycle and the larger mobility space, the company said.

The F99 Factory Racing Platform has been engineered to output maximum power from the powertrain while ensuring all necessary safety checks, resulting in a peak power output of 65BHP and a top speed of over 200 kmph..

Set to be the first electric Motorsports oriented vehicle in India, the F99 Factory Racing Platform brings inspiration from both the worlds of aviation and racing to build technologies and capabilities for electric motorcycles that push the boundaries of imagination, the company said.

“The world of racing is extremely challenging as it forces the vehicle to be pushed beyond its limit, and this is what leads to innovation. The F99 Factory Racing Platform led us to think beyond conventional technologies in the EV space today. By combining aviation and racing principles, we intend to bring the most advanced electric vehicles to the world,” Narayan Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO of Ultraviolette, said.

Meanwhile, Omega Seiki Mobility debuted four-door, cosmic roof electric passenger vehicles “Muse” and an air-conditioned electric passenger vehicle “Kraze.” Also, the M1KA 1.0, a four-wheel small commercial vehicle and one-tonne truck with a range of 200 km, is priced at ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom). The Muse and Kraze are priced at ₹4 lakh and ₹4.20 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Deliveries of all three EVs will commence in May, the company said.