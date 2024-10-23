Even Healthcare has raised $30 million in a Series A funding round led by Khosla Ventures, with participation from Founders Fund, 8VC, and Lachy Groom among others. This round brings the company’s total funding to $50 million. The new capital will be used to launch hospital operations and scale patient care and recourse processes.

Founded in 2020 by Mayank Banerjee, Matilde Giglio, and Alessandro Ialongo, Even Healthcare offers its members unlimited free consultations, diagnostic tests, and cashless hospitalisation through its in-house clinical team, a network of owned and partner clinics, and insurance partners.

The start-up said it has generated $28 million in revenues in about 1.5 years of commercial launch. Members can access unlimited consultations across episodic care, lifestyle management, and chronic condition treatment for an annual fee of ₹4,800, with the option to add on health insurance for hospital coverage.

Even is now planning to open three secondary-care-focused hospitals in Bengaluru. By bringing hospital operations in-house, Even aims to provide the same control over patient experience it has achieved with outpatient care, which has led to high customer satisfaction and retention.

Matilde Giglio, Co-founder of Even Healthcare commented, “Our health plan has grown aggressively in both B2B and B2C segments, with a 95 per cent customer retention rate. This positions us to deliver strong results ahead.”

“To sustain this momentum, we will continue to invest in our delivery systems, technology, and customer-friendly products. Expanding our hospital, clinic, and diagnostic networks while strengthening our team of doctors will enable us to reduce medical costs, enhance patient experience, and increase the overall value our members receive from the health system,” added Alessandro Ialongo, Co-founder of Even Healthcare.

Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures said, “Modernised healthcare is essential to any country. Even is bringing high-quality, affordable care to one of the world’s largest populations, and we’re excited to partner with them as they boldly reimagine healthcare for India.”