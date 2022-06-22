Evenflow acquires furnishing brand Trendy Home to foray into international markets

Evenflow Brands, an aggregator of third-party online sellers, has acquired Trendy Home, a home furnishing brand that sells exclusively on Amazon US.

The four-year-old brand operates out of Karur, Tamil Nadu.

Evenflow is planning to start building its capabilities in international markets with this acquisition, starting with Amazon US.

“The infrastructure shall be replicated and used to scale the already acquired brands to Amazon US as well,” the company said in an official statement.

This is Evenflow’s eighth acquisition in the last eight months.

The company aggregates third-party sellers on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. It acquires online marketplace sellers in the range of $200,000-$2 million per brand.

Trendy Home is Evenflow’s first acquisition in the home furnishing category, and it plans to acquire a significant market share in this category on e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, and others in India, it said.

Growth potential

“We see massive growth potential for Trendy Home in the US, India and other international markets. Additionally, this deal gives us exposure to Amazon US and is going to be a learning experience for us in building playbooks to grow our other domestic brands internationally,” said Utsav Agarwal, co-founder & CEO of Evenflow.

Evenflow’s co-founder, Pulkit Chhabra, said, “With a deep focus on sustainable growth, we will be bringing in best practices like price optimisation, supply chain efficiencies, new SKU and category launches across the Trendy Home portfolio. We also hope to scale this brand to other geographies, including India, thus making it a true global brand operating out of India.”

Trendy Home’s founder, Ram Kumar, said, “The main idea behind the brand is to offer affordable products of world-class quality. Evenflow understands the business holistically and brings in significant expertise to help scale the brand on e-commerce platforms.”

“We were completely aligned in terms of our future plans to build and expand the brand. With the e-commerce expertise that Evenflow brings, Trendy Home can expand globally and can be made accessible through many more platforms with a wider variety of products under different categories,” added Kumar.