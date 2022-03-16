Evenflow partners with Eunimart to help domestic brands expand and grow globally

E-commerce rollup Evenflow has announced that it has partnered with e-commerce enabler Eunimart to help local brands launch and scale in international markets.

Evenflow and Eunimart would work together to help in strategising the global expansion of the brands that the former acquires in the Indian market.

Third party aggregator

Founded by former Uber executives Utsav Agarwal and Pulkit Chhabra in May 2021, Evenflow is a third-party e-commerce marketplace aggregator that acquires third-party brands that sell on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. It acquires online marketplace sellers in the range of $200,000–2 million per brand and helps build on their growth.

Since its inception last year, Evenflow has acquired seven homegrown brands, spread across categories such as home and kitchen, sports and fitness, garden and outdoors among others and launched these brands on the Indian marketplaces.

“The plan is to aggressively promote these brands in the global markets and boost their brand value as well as sales,” the company said in an official release.

AI platform

Agarwalsaid, ‘‘Eunimart has built a fabulous product to help brands go global. We are very excited to partner with them as we have some ambitious plans for all our sellers and expanding them internationally is a step towards that. Leveraging Eunimart’s partnerships across geographies and marketplaces and their capabilities around supply chain and demand forecasting will definitely help us.”

Founded by former Rocket Internet executive Shayak Mazumder, Eunimart helps brands efficiently sell on over 25 sales channels such as Amazon, Flipkart, Shopify, retail, B2B etc across 100 countries. It also enables logistics and supply chain network and global warehousing partnerships for these brands along with providing data and insights powered by a sophisticated AI platform.

Shayak Mazumder, CEO & Co-Founder, Eunimart, said, “Eunimart comes with the sole purpose of enabling brands and businesses to sell easily on multiple marketplaces. We are glad to have partnered with EvenFlow as we now have a further opportunity to enable businesses to cross borders and jumpstart their growth. We are looking forward to working with Evenflow in their tremendous efforts towards acquiring and building e-commerce brands.”