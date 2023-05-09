Eveready, on Tuesday, has reported its earning result for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. Eveready Industries India Limited deals with dry cell batteries, rechargeable batteries, flashlights, and lighting products.

Eveready posted a standalone net loss for the Q4FY23 of ₹21.87 crores, down from ₹38.40 crores in the same period in FY22.

The year-on-year standalone loss figure narrowed to ₹20.13 crores in FY23 as compared to ₹₹47.48 crores in the previous year.

Total income under standalone result jumped 18 per cent to ₹286.3 crores in Q4FY23 from ₹242.14 crores in Q4FY22. Alongside, y-o-y total income figure broadens to ₹1,328.8 crores in FY23 from ₹1,211.4 crores in FY22.

Everyday Industries, founded in 1905, is headquartered in Kolkata.