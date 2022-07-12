Eveready Industries appoints Burmans as non-executive directors

Kolkata, July 12

Eveready Industries India Ltd has appointed Anand Chand Burman, Mohit Burman, and Arjun Lamba as non-executive directors (Additional Directors) effective July 12, subject to shareholder approval. The company has also appointed Sunil Kumar Alagh as an independent director (Additional Director) for a period of five yearsthe company informed the exchanges.

It is to be noted that Burmans, the promoters of Dabur India, had recently become the promoters of Eveready Industries, pursuant to an open offer. The Burman family’s shareholding in Eveready went up to 38.3 per cent as they obtained 14.3 per cent equity through the open offer.

In February this year, the Burmans had announced an open offer for acquiring an additional 26 per cent in Eveready for ₹605 crore. Following that, the Burmans had said they plan to “professionalise” the company and consolidate its market leadership in the dry cell business. Eveready holds nearly 50 per cent share in the Indian dry cell battery segment with about 1.3 billion batteries sold annually.