Eveready Industries net dips 47%

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Eveready Industries India Ltd registered 47 per cent decline in net profit at ₹31 crore for the quarter ended September 30, compared with ₹58 crore in same period last year.
Revenue from operations declined by four per cent to ₹357 crore(₹373 crore).
Battery turnover was lower by six per cent as consumption reduced significantly, the company said in a statement. Similar soft trend also prevailed in the flashlights business with the market being disturbed by high volume of low-cost dumped products from China.
“Higher cost of inputs, led by overall increase in commodity prices, could not be entirely passed on to the market resulting in lower margins. The competitive scenario in the battery market was quite severe leading to higher cost of market inputs. While there was a healthy growth of 17 per cent in the turnover in the lighting & electrical segment, that was insufficient in making up for the losses in the core battery and flashlight segments,” it said.
The company plans to optimise product mix to deliver higher margins. It is hopeful that the market would stabilise from the ups and downs caused by the pandemic and the opening up of markets would help it reach its full potential in a more stable environment through its strong brand and distribution push.
Eveready expects its lighting segment to continue to grow and efforts would be made to improve margins by judicious change of mix in the product portfolio.
The company’s scrip closed at ₹333.05 apiece, down 2.20 per cent, on the BSE on Wednesday.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...