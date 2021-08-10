Eveready Q1 net profit jumps 30%; exploring growth across new verticals

Eveready Industries, the country’s largest dry-cell battery maker, has appointed Suvomoy Saha as joint managing director. This is the second time under the Khaitan-family’s leadership that the company has appointed a professional as its MD.

Sixty-two-year-old Saha, who was previously wholetime director, will hold the charge jointly with Amritanshu Khaitan.

A Williamson Magor group flagship, Eveready had a professional at its helm at the time of acquisition from Union Carbide. Prior to Amritanshu, his father, the late Deepak Khaitan, was Managing Director.

Clean-up act

The move to appoint a professional MD comes months after Eveready carried out a balance sheet clean-up, writing-off its exposure to stressed group companies.

The Burman family – promoters of Dabur – has also been hiking stake to nearly 20 per cent becoming the largest shareholders in the Kolkata-based entity. The promoters, Khaitan family, hold about 5 per cent.

Promoter share pledging in Eveready is down substantially, post invoking of pledged shares by lenders.

The battery-maker in a regulatory filing said, despite good results, “there remain many challenges thrown up by the ongoing pandemic”. It added: “Saha comes with wide experience and will enhance leadership in the company in seeking re-orientation processes in the post-pandemic world and new growth avenues for its long term sustainability."

According to Amritanshu Khaitan, MD, Eveready Industries had for some time been trying to bring in professionals and this appointment is “one step towards that”.

“The company is exploring growth across new verticals like lighting and small appliances where specific expertise is required. We have been looking at lateral hiring. The lighting division is one such segment that has seen senior level recruitments,” he said.

Debt position

Eveready, which got a ratings upgrade from India Ratings (to IND BBB+, outlook stable), has around ₹300 crore of term loans on its books for the quarter-ending June 30.

The company looks to repay ₹100 crore during the fiscal; while approximately ₹84 crore is scheduled for repayment in FY23.

“We are on track with the repayment schedules,” Khaitan told BusinessLine, adding that the company is generating “substantial cash flows now”.

According to Ind-Ra, Eveready’s cash flow from operations has increased to ₹133 crore in FY21 (from ₹27 crore in FY20) while free cash flows are up at ₹121 crore (from ₹10 crore), on the back of “limited capex”.

Improved show

The company reported an over 30 per cent increase in net profit to ₹31 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. Net profit in the year ago period stood at ₹24 crore.

Operating net profit saw a 100 per cent YoY jump to ₹38 crore.

Total income stood at ₹282 crore, a 7 per cent rise, YoY, because of robust pent-up demand in June as the economy started to open up.

Battery-operated medical equipment and traditional gadgets led to increased demand with EBIDTA margins being at 27.4 per cent on a turnover of ₹180 crore.

Flashlight volumes were up 25 per cent and the segment registered a margin of 21.6 per cent on a turnover of ₹60.4 crore. The lighting vertical broke-even despite lockdown-like restrictions dragging down segment revenues. Small appliances are expected to remain under pressure as discretionary spending is impacted.

“We are hopeful of maintaining high operating margins in the coming quarters,” Khaitan said.