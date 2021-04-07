EverEnviro acquires IL&FS Environmental Infrastructure & Services Ltd

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
EverEnviro Resource Management Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Green Growth Equity Fund (GGEF), has acquired the entire stake of integrated waste management company, IL&FS Environmental Infrastructure & Services Ltd (IEISL). The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This deal, one of the largest in municipal solid waste management (MSW) in India, also includes the assets of IEISL’s subsidiaries RDF Power Projects Ltd (RDFPPL), East Delhi Waste Processing Company Ltd (EDWPCL), Swayam Swachatta Initiative Ltd (SSIL), Dakshin Dilli Swachh Initiatives Ltd (DDSIL) and Kanak Resources Management Ltd (KRML), the company said in a statement.
“Solid Waste management is an integral element of modern society and with this acquisition, EverEnviro aims to be the leader in this segment in India,” Parvez Umrigar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EverEnviro said.
EverEnviro is a waste management platform set up by GGEF, which is a climate fund managed by EverSource Capital, in 2019.
“This acquisition accelerates our agenda of promoting and investing in clean and sustainable businesses in India so as to achieve India’s climate objectives and Sustainable Development Goals and contribute to the government’s vision of sustainable development through schemes like Swachh Bharat Mission and Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation,” Dhanpal Jhaveri, Chief Executive Officer, EverSource Capital, said.
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...