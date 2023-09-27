Compressed biogas (CBG) producer EverEnviro Resource Management on Tuesday said that it has injected CBG into Avantika Gas’ piped natural gas (PNG) grid.

On the occasion of India’s smart cities conclave, EvenEnviro inaugurated the injection of CBG in the pipeline of Indore-based Avantika Gas (AGL), the company said.

This is a first of its kind initiative allowing CBG to reach more than 20,000 households in the city leading to a potential saving of 3,000 tonnes per annum of natural gas. Besides, the CBG is based on paddy straw from Punjab, which will offer a respite from air pollution caused due to stubble burning by farmers, it added.

EverEnviro is a Letter of Intent (LoI) holder from AGL under the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) scheme for supplying 8.5 tonnes per day (TPD) of CBG.

CBG injection

The CBG pipeline injection monitors the gas quality through a chromatograph and will also enhance the productivity of AGL. The upgraded facility will cut down expenses on compression, fuel, and transportation, leading to a notable decrease in CO2 emissions in the city.

The revamped unit holds the capacity to inject five to six tonnes of gas daily into the supply grid.

EverEviro Resource Management MD & CEO Mahesh Girdhar said, “Under the Prime Minister’s initiative on waste-to-wealth and an ambition of achieving the twin objectives of zero-waste and circular economy, we have set up this state-of-art technology, 550 tonnes per day capacity Bio-CNG plant that promotes innovations shaping our cities to have futuristic living standards.”

Expanding production

Girdhar said that EverEnviro is on a rapid stride to establish over 100 CBG plants across India based on diverse feedstock, including Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), agro waste and agro-industrial waste. The vision is to attain a daily CBG output of 1,000 tonnes on a PAN India scale within the next 4-5 years, he added.

EverEnviro plans to set-up 100 CBG across the country based on different feed stocks such as MSW, press mud, paddy straw, etc by 2027. It is already executing about 20 CBG projects across Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Punjab with a capital investment of nearly Rs 2000 crore, which will result in a robust output of 320 TPD of CBG.

The current manufacturing capacity of EverEnviro is 17 TPD, attributed to MSW-based 500 TPD Indore CBG Plant, which is the largest CBG facility in the country as was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2022.

Over the past year (July 2022 to July 2023), the plant has processed over 1.75 lakh tonnes of organic waste preventing over 1 lakh tonnes of GHG emissions (CO2e) in FY23.

The CBG manufactured at the Indore Plant is supplied to the Indore Municipal Corporation as part of the agreement with EverEnviro. The corporation is responsible for taking off a minimum 50 per cent of the CBG produced at the plant.

It also provides CBG to Avantika Gas through pipeline connectivity and industrial users such as TATA International, L&T, HD Wires, etc.

The company has a target of 110 TPD production of CBG by March 2024.