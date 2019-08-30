Everest Industries bets big on steel building solutions business

Priority is to improve fuel efficiency in petrol engines: Maruti Suzuki's CV Raman
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
Integrated steel building solutions provider Everest Industries is looking to tap emerging opportunities in industrial building construction, with the aim of doubling business under the vertical in the next one year.
The company is betting big on industrial construction for large automobiles and ancillary players, besides other manufacturing industries, to provide integrated steel building solutions under its newly introduced 'Integrated Steel Connect'.
S Krishnakumar, Chief Executive - Building Solutions, Everest Industries Ltd, said the segment was launched in 2008 and has since been growing at a rapid pace. "We have a total turnover of Rs 550 crore for fiscal 2018-19 under the vertical. Looking at the order-book and the product acceptability, we aim to reach Rs 1,000 crore - nearly double - by the end of fiscal 2020," Krishnakumar told mediapersons at the launch of 'Integrated Steel Connect' in Ahmedabad. The company's current order-book for the next six months has about 31,000 tonnes of orders.
Everest Industries gets about one-third of its revenues from steel building solutions. The company has two manufacturing facilities each in Roorkee and Dahej, with a combined installed capacity of 75,000 tonnes per annum. "We are looking for the right opportunity for expansions. But at present we can expand our capacity to 1 lakh tonnes in the next few months.
Integrated Steel Connect is a complete building solutions offering from Everest, which differentiates it from other players.
It eliminates the hassle of engaging with multiple vendors, which positions Everest Industries as a single point solutions provider from concept to commissioning. Everest provides complete pre-engineered building functionality, supplemented by light gauge steel framing options. This is faster to install as compared to concrete structures, and convenient to meet requirements.
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
India will also get to experience this with the Levante Trofeo due to debut soon
The equity deal announced this week is a clear signal that the alliance is here to stay
The RV 400 electric bike definitely looks like a step towards the future of mobility
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...