Everest Industries bets big on steel building solutions business

Integrated steel building solutions provider Everest Industries is looking to tap emerging opportunities in industrial building construction, with the aim of doubling business under the vertical in the next one year.

The company is betting big on industrial construction for large automobiles and ancillary players, besides other manufacturing industries, to provide integrated steel building solutions under its newly introduced 'Integrated Steel Connect'.

S Krishnakumar, Chief Executive - Building Solutions, Everest Industries Ltd, said the segment was launched in 2008 and has since been growing at a rapid pace. "We have a total turnover of Rs 550 crore for fiscal 2018-19 under the vertical. Looking at the order-book and the product acceptability, we aim to reach Rs 1,000 crore - nearly double - by the end of fiscal 2020," Krishnakumar told mediapersons at the launch of 'Integrated Steel Connect' in Ahmedabad. The company's current order-book for the next six months has about 31,000 tonnes of orders.

Everest Industries gets about one-third of its revenues from steel building solutions. The company has two manufacturing facilities each in Roorkee and Dahej, with a combined installed capacity of 75,000 tonnes per annum. "We are looking for the right opportunity for expansions. But at present we can expand our capacity to 1 lakh tonnes in the next few months.

Integrated Steel Connect is a complete building solutions offering from Everest, which differentiates it from other players.

It eliminates the hassle of engaging with multiple vendors, which positions Everest Industries as a single point solutions provider from concept to commissioning. Everest provides complete pre-engineered building functionality, supplemented by light gauge steel framing options. This is faster to install as compared to concrete structures, and convenient to meet requirements.