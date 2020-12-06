Everstone to acquire controlling stake in Mumbai-based Calibre

Singapore-headquartered private equity firm Everstone Capital has signed an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Mumbai-based Calibre, a manufacturer of specialty ingredients for pharmaceutical, nutritional and personal care segments.

However, the PE firm did not disclose the financial terms of the deal nor the quantum of stake acquired.

“This is a game-changer moment for us at Calibre and it marks the transformation of the company from a family-owned to a professional one where we will continue to participate actively. We could not have found a better majority partner than Everstone as we together embark on a journey that looks both promising and fulfilling,” Calibre Founder, Chairman and Managing Director Ranjit Bhavnani said in a statement.

Founded in 1984 Ranjit Bhavnani, Calibre is a specialty ingredients manufacturer in iodine derivatives, persulfates and perchlorates. Everstone Capital is a part of the Everstone Group.

JM Financial and Alantra advised Calibre and Everstone, respectively. JSA and KPMG were the legal and financial diligence advisors to Calibre, while Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Ernst & Young were the legal and financial diligence advisors to Everstone.

Calibre’s customers span across the US, Europe, Asia and exports contribute to about two-third of its revenue. The company has manufacturing facilities at Sarigam, Gujarat. Everstone Capital has more than $5 billion of assets under management across private equity, real estate, infrastructure and venture capital.