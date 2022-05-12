EVTRIC Motors reaches the milestone of 100 dealerships pan India

EVTRIC Motors, a leading brand in the electric two-wheelers is on the full-throttle reaching the 100-plus dealerships milestone across India in six months.

Currently EVTRIC Scooters are available in Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, West Bengal and Bihar. The brand has a considerable dealership presence in Tire II and Tier III markets and in the most interior parts of the country. The company had made its presence in cities beyond metros like Agra, Varanasi, Aligarh, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Surat.

“Despite Covid-19 pandemic forcing globally integrated automotive industry to apply brakes hard, our brand with the sincere efforts of our employees has slowly weaved a strong network in almost every important states and cities of India,” said Manoj Patil, Founder and MD EVTRIC Motors.

The brand is offering seven different electric two-wheelers with sleek designs and cutting edge technology catering to the different needs and requirements of its customers. EVTRIC scooters are getting customer confidence for its quality product as a brand with in-house robotic welding chassis manufacturing and building and on the path to achieve 100 per cent made in India product, the company statementadded.

Currently, Maharashtra and Karnataka are the two States generating maximum sales for EVTRIC Motors. The ompany is on a mission to accelerate its dealership target 350 dealers across India, it said.