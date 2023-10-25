Rahul Gupta, Axis Bank’s former head of financial sponsor coverage, and Stride Ventures’ former chief financial officer, Siba Panda, have teamed up to establish venture debt fund ValuAble.

The objective is to build a ₹850 crore fund and will be investing in tech-first and inclusive start-ups in India and globally, said the company. Further, ValuAble says it wants to ensure that the cost of funding remains highly competitive, offering an edge in the market while not compromising on returns for its investors.

Enablers for biz

According to Rahul Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner at ValuAble, their core philosophy is to be enablers for businesses, providing them with the necessary resources, mentorship, and tools to not only secure capital but also to foster sustainable growth. “As a team of bankers and fund managers, we possess a deep understanding of what it takes for companies to become bank-ready.”

“We plan to introduce bank credits much earlier than the norm, expanding market access for businesses, providing growth capital through strategic partnerships with VC funds and DFIs, helping companies bolster their ESG practices, and instilling a strong culture right from the early days,” said Siba Panda, Founder and Managing Partner at ValuAble.

