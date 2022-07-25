Ex LTI chief Sanjay Jalona joins ChrysCapital Funds

ChrysCapital Funds, a leading private equity investor, has appointed Sanjay Jalona as an Operating Partner for investments in the Business Services sector. He will be based out of the US and work closely with the advisory team, in the sourcing, identifying, evaluation, management, and exit-related activities in relation to investments made in this sector.

Jalona brings over three decades of rich experience in the IT services industry. Most recently, he was the CEO and Managing Director at Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI).

Kunal Shroff, Managing Partner, ChrysCapital, said, “Sanjay is one of the most admired and recognized CEOs and adds a wealth of global expertise and experience to the Business Services sector for ChrysCapital. Given his phenomenal track record and experience working with some of the largest IT services firms, he will play an instrumental role in accelerating the growth for the fund’s portfolio companies. ChrysCapital has ambitions of creating a far bigger impact in global IT in the years to come and joining hands with Sanjay is a crucial step in that journey.”