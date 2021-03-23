Excise policy on liquor: Diageo India welcomes Delhi Govt’s move

Diageo India has welcomed the Delhi government’s decision to reducw the eligible age for drinking alcohol to 21 from 25 previously and other excise policy reforms.

Anand Kripalu, MD & CEO, Diageo India said the move is a consumer-friendly measure. “Diageo India welcomes the progressive excise policy reforms announced by the Delhi Government. The new excise policy keeps the consumer at its heart, enabling their access to good quality brands is significantly safer and enhanced purchase and consumption environments. We welcome the consumer-friendly measures including bringing the legal drinking age in Delhi at par with neighbouring States, the introduction of “age-gating” at restaurant and bars, equitable geographic spread of retail outlets in the State and 100 per cent private retail. The government’s mission to tackle the scourge of the illicit liquor trade will ensure the safety of citizens while minimising revenue losses of the government,” Kripalu said.