Exide Industries net jumps 185% to ₹125 crore

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Exide Industries, the country’s largest automotive battery maker, reported a 185 per cent jump in net profit at ₹125 crore for the quarter ended June 30. Net profit in the corresponding quarter last fiscal stood at ₹44 crore.
The company’s revenue from operations reported a 61 per cent jump to ₹2,486 crore.
On a sequential basis, net profit and turnover reported a 49 per cent and 15 per cent decline.
According to Subir Chakraborty, MD & CEO, Exide Industries Ltd, despite Covid-related business disruptions during the major part of the quarter, the company achieved “impressive growth in both automotive and industrial divisions”.
While replacement volume for both automotive and UPS batteries remain extremely encouraging, the infra, OEM and export markets registered better-than-expected growth during the quarter.
“As an ongoing focus area, sales transformation and cost compression remain core strategies to improve efficiencies,” he said, according to press release.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Ambrose Kooliyath’s permaculture farm on the banks of the Nila River thrives on local resources
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...