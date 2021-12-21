Exide Industries plans factory for multi-gigawatt Li-on cells

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
India’s largest automotive battery maker, Exide Industries, has decided to set up a multi-gigawatt lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant. It also plans to apply for the Ministry of Heavy Industries’ production-linked incentive scheme ‘National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage’.
“Exide Industries, at its board meeting held today, has decided to set up a multi-gigawatt lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant,” the company said in a press statement.
Lithium prices likely to rise next year, too
According to Subir Chakraborty, MD and CEO, electric vehicle penetration in India is expected to become a reality in the near future.
“The government is pushing electric vehicle manufacturing through a supportive policy framework and by providing incentives to the manufacturers in this space. As a result, lithium-ion battery-based storage solutions will gain prominence, for both automotive and industrial applications,” he said in the statement.
The company has a factory (in a joint venture with Leclanche SA, Switzerland) with automated lithium-ion assembly lines for battery packs and modules. Production is on and the company plans to offer energy solutions that are scalable and eco-friendly.
“We have now planned to set up a multi-gigawatt lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant and to participate in the PLI scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell manufacturing as proposed by the government. Cell manufacturing is an integral part of the lithium-ion battery manufacturing chain, and we believe that the setting up of this plant will enable us to be more cost-competitive and better serve our esteemed customers,” the release said.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...