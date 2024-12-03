Storage battery major, Exide Industries has appointed Prabal Bose as Senior President and Head of Institutional Business Vertical, and he will be responsible for all the company’s B2B businesses. As a senior management personnel, he will be part of the top leadership team at Exide, said the company..

Prior to this appointment, Bose served as the Vice President and Country Business CEO for the smart infrastructure solutions business for Siemens South Asia. “He has worked extensively throughout India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other SAARC countries in the domains of Country Operations, sales and marketing and project management across the energy, electrification, mobility, and healthcare sectors,” said the company in a stock exchange filing.

The company has also announced the appointment of Amol Mehra as President and Chief Procurement Officer (CPO), wherein he will spearhead the group’s procurement and spending management efforts.

Super track record

“Mehra brings close to 25 years of experience in the field of commodities, including metals and coal, as well as sales and trading across B2B and B2C segments. Having worked with organisations like Adani Group, Vedanta, VedX and Trafigura in the past, he brings a wealth of knowledge with a proven-track record of operating not only in the Indian markets, but also in the African, Middle East, South East Asian and China markets,” it said.

In his most recent role, Mehra was the Business Head and Joint President of Adani Enterprise, which operates an integrated coal management and bunkering business.

“We have recently undertaken an organisation realignment with a focus on strengthening and consolidating the go-to market strategy in both B2C and B2B markets. This resulted in some top leadership hiring who are being onboarded now, some announcements we have already made, and some more announcements we will make shortly. This high quality leadership talent will drive the growth agenda in the next year (FY26),” Exide MD AND CEO Avik Roy said.

In November, the company announced the appointment of Pravin Saraf as Senior President and Head of Operations. In his recent role, Saraf served as Head of Operations, SCM Planning, and Logistics at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals.