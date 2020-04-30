Companies

Expertrons raises undisclosed amount in seed funding

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 30, 2020 Published on April 30, 2020

Mumbai-based Expertrons, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) video bot platform for career management, has raised an undisclosed amount in its seed funding round.

The fund was raised from Sixth Sense Venture Managing Director Nikhil Vora, Iceland Venture Studio, LetsVenture, Samyakth Capital and angel investors Rohit Chanana (Partner, Sarcha Advisors), SumitChhazed (co-founder, OTO Capital) an Sukanta Ganguly (President at ClickIPO), the company said in a statement.

The start-up was founded by IIT Bombay alumni Vivek Gupta and Jatin Solanki.

The funding has come at a time when the global lockdown due to Covid-19 has triggered a significant rise in the need for upskilling professionals, it added.

startups
