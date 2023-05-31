Energy-tech start-upExponent Energy and Alt Mobility have announced a partnership to lease 1,000 Altigreen neEV Tez electric 3-wheelers over the next 12 months.

As part of the partnership, both organisations will work to enable the rapid adoption of EVs and have introduced 5-year financing (from the industry standard of 3 years), aiding in a 30 per cent reduction in monthly EMIs and thereby enhancing accessibility and affordability in the EV market, said the company in a release.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Exponent team to join our mission of making EVs affordable, reliable, and seamless. We have been at the forefront of underwriting EV technology and partnering with exceptional technology providers to co-create comprehensive leasing offerings with longer tenures and the lowest monthly lease,” said Dev Arora, CEO and co-founder, Alt Mobility.

The financing option will be available on the Alt Mobility platform, which offers full-stack integrated fleet lifecycle management including leasing, insurance, and service management to maximise fleet uptime and lower operating costs to provide the lowest total cost of ownership for fleet partners.

“We are excited to join forces with Alt Mobility to bridge the gap between technology and financing. With competitive financing rates, and extended EMI tenures, we are making electric mobility accessible, financially viable, and convenient. Combining this with our advancements in 15-minute EV charging, we want to empower individuals and businesses to unlock more revenue than ever before,” said Arun Vinayak, CEO and co-founder, Exponent Energy.