Exponent Energy, an energy tech start-up has raised $26.4 million in a series B round led by Eight Roads Ventures, including a strategic investment from TDK Ventures — marking their first investment in India’s EV sector.

Along with two new global investors, the round witnessed participation from all existing investors like Lightspeed, YourNest VC, 3one4 Capital, AdvantEdge VC, and the family office of Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp.

Arun Vinayak, Co-founder & CEO, Exponent Energy said, “We’re excited to welcome Eight Roads and TDK to our cap table and grateful to all our existing investors who have supported us since Exponent’s inception. The last three years were an incredible journey of building world-class tech, achieving product market, and unlocking freedom and flexibility for our customers in logistics.”

Scaling ops

With this round, the company is set to scale operations from battery manufacturing to on-ground network presence across categories and cities, and simplify the broken energy ecosystem at scale, he added.

The 3-year-old Bengaluru-based start-up has raised $44.4 million in total so far and plans to utilise the fresh funds to scale its presence to five new cities by FY24. The company also plans to expand its offering in the e3W space and enter the intercity e-bus segment in 2024. It aims to deploy 1,000 epumps (charging stations) and have 25,000 EVs powered by Exponent by 2025.

Aditya Systla, Partner, Eight Roads Ventures said, “Exponent’s focus on the Indian commercial vehicle space is a massive opportunity which constitutes 10 per cent of vehicles but consumes 70 per cent of the on-road energy, with more vehicles transitioning to electric over the next few years. As our first investment in the electric vehicle sector in India, we’re very excited to partner with Arun, Sanjay, and the entire Exponent team, as they build one of the largest full-stack energy platforms in the country.”

Exponent’s proprietary energy stack — battery pack (e^pack), charging station (e^pump), and charging connector (e^plug) —together unlock a 0-100 per cent rapid charge, in 15 minutes for EVs and unlock a 3,000-cycle life warranty using regular Li-ion cells. Exponent partners with OEMs to integrate its e^pack to create a rapid charging variant and sets up a network of e^pumps for end users operating in logistics to seamlessly charge their Exponent-powered EVs.