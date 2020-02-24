ExxonMobil, IndianOil and Chart Industries to develop ‘virtual pipeline’ initiative

ExxonMobil India LNG Ltd has signed a Letter of Cooperation with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and Chart Energy & Chemicals, Inc, to establish a system of transportation infrastructure to expand gas access in India.

These ‘virtual pipeline systems’ deliver liquefied natural gas by road, rail and waterways to areas not connected by physical pipelines. The parties will implement a gas infrastructure initiative that leverages LNG ISO intermodal containers to move gas as a reliable, cleaner and cost-effective fuel, a company statement said.

The initiative seeks to develop a pilot project and create a roadmap for mobile gas infrastructure expansion at scale, improving access to an abundant and cleaner fuel source, the statement added.