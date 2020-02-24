Companies

ExxonMobil, IndianOil and Chart Industries to develop ‘virtual pipeline’ initiative

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 24, 2020 Published on February 24, 2020

ExxonMobil India LNG Ltd has signed a Letter of Cooperation with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and Chart Energy & Chemicals, Inc, to establish a system of transportation infrastructure to expand gas access in India.

These ‘virtual pipeline systems’ deliver liquefied natural gas by road, rail and waterways to areas not connected by physical pipelines. The parties will implement a gas infrastructure initiative that leverages LNG ISO intermodal containers to move gas as a reliable, cleaner and cost-effective fuel, a company statement said.

The initiative seeks to develop a pilot project and create a roadmap for mobile gas infrastructure expansion at scale, improving access to an abundant and cleaner fuel source, the statement added.

Published on February 24, 2020
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
energy and resource
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Singareni Collieries plans capex of ₹3,000 cr; sets a target of 67.5 mt for 2020-21