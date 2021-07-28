EY appoints Neeraj Mohan to lead EY-Parthenon

EY, the global professional services organisation, has appointed Neeraj Mohan, former Senior Managing Director and Operating Partner at The Blackstone Group as a Partner and India Leader for EY-Parthenon, the strategy arm of the firm’s strategy and transactions practice.

Mohan will help the firm accelerate its strategy consulting practice in India. He will be responsible for helping clients build and measure their long-term value creation goals through transformative strategies and maximising opportunities in the entire transaction lifecycle, EY said.

Mohan is a Chartered Accountant and has an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He has over 25 years of experience in private equity, turnaround, business transformation and strategy consulting.

Previous experience

During his stint at the Blackstone Group, he supported pharmaceutical deals in Asia along with investments and operating initiatives across sectors such as auto, ed-tech, financial services and industrials in India.

Prior to Blackstone, Mohan has worked as the Vice President of Alembic Limited, Vice President of generic strategy and alliances - Clinton Foundation, and as an associate of McKinsey & Company.

He has also served as a director on multiple boards and until recently was serving on the board of William J Clinton Foundation. He has also served as an elected member of the global Green Light Committee (gGLC) of the Stop TB Partnership of the World Health Organisation, as a member of the Procurement Resource Group of The GAVI Alliance, and as a member of the Vaccine Pricing Task Team of The Decade of Vaccines Alliance of the WHO.

Amit Khandelwal, Managing Partner, Strategy and Transactions, EY, said, “We are committed to growing our EY-Parthenon practice by bringing together our deep functional knowledge, a network of global professionals and sectoral expertise.”

“Neeraj, with his cross-industry experience and strengths in strategy-to-execution, will lead a team of professionals to help clients develop growth strategies; unlock the full potential of strategy, transactions and restructuring; paving the way for major transformation programmes. Further, it will help clients make better-informed decisions across the transactions life cycle and create long-term value,” added Khandelwal.

“Leading strategy consulting for India at EY-Parthenon is an incredible opportunity. I look forward to further strengthening the brand’s position as the preferred strategy partner for business organisations and investors,” said Mohan.

EY-Parthenon currently has more than 6,500 professionals. In 2020, EY transformed its transaction advisory services to strategy and transactions to bring together its connected capital solutions for clients across markets.

Over the past year, EY has been scaling up with around 23 Partners and Associate Partner appointments in the strategy and transactions practice in India.