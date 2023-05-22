F5, a multi-cloud application security and delivery company, inaugurated its new engineering center in Bengaluru. François Locoh-Donou, CEO of F5, said that India provides a big market opportunity and is one of the fastest-growing markets for the company.

The new development center is located in Embassy Golf Links Business Park, Bengaluru, and is spread across 50,000 square feet with a seating capacity of 250 employees. This is the company’s second center in India after the Hyderabad center.

Locoh-Donou told businessline, “With the rapid pace of digitization in the country, the Indian market is growing faster than most other regions around the globe. We are seeing adoption across the sectors of manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, and government infrastructure, among others, and our customer base has expanded to 1,000 customers in the region.”

Hiring

He further said that the company employs 700 people in Hyderabad and 150 in Bengaluru. Although no specific hiring targets are set, it will actively hire given the increased investment in the region. On a global level, a month ago, the company had laid off 9 per cent or 623 employees, amid macro-economic headwinds. The CEO said, “While employees were laid off, the company doubled down on investments in security, cloud, and automation to drive better productivity. We feel that we are on the front-foot now going forward.”

The center will play a pivotal role in driving research, development, and product innovation for F5 as the company expands its portfolio of multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions. The opening of this center will create opportunities for talented engineers focusing on cutting-edge technologies to meet evolving customer needs, according to the company.

Operating for more than two decades in the country, F5’s largest R&D center in Hyderabad drives work aimed at enhancing its solution portfolio in conjunction with its other global engineering centers in the US and Israel. The new center in Bengaluru will extend these capabilities and provide access to more talent and resources in India.

“This second engineering center in India will expand our footprint and talent pool, foster innovation and technological advancements, and elevate India’s position as a significant market for F5. It will allow us to connect with our global engineering centers, enabling us to accelerate our contributions to global product development that addresses challenges for our customers,” said Rohit Arya, India Site Head and VP Engineering at F5.