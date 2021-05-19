FabAlley and Indya’s parent company raises ₹25.5 crore in funding

Delhi based fashion house, High Street Essentials (HSE), the parent company behind women’s fashion brands FabAlley and Indya, has raised ₹25.50 crore in a round of funding led by its existing investors Elevation Capital, India Quotient, Dominor Holding and family offices.

This infusion of capital comes after the company raised ₹20.75 crore in June 2020 in the midst of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. With this the company has raised a total of ₹123 crore in equity funding (primary & secondary) to date.

Started in 2012 by Shivani Poddar and Tanvi Malik, HSE has pioneered fast fashion in the country and is among the first Indian fashion retailers to have a robust omnichannel retail model with over 530 points of sale. During the first wave of Covid-19 in 2020, the company also ventured into new categories that were pertinent to the pandemic situation such as fashion masks, loungewear, and formal keyboard-up dressing options. Earlier this year, the fashion house forayed into the personal care segment with the launch of an in-house brand called Indya Skin Care.

This year also saw launch of a new Indian daywear brand called Earthen by Indya and a collaborative capsule collection with acclaimed designer Payal Singhal.

Online presence

Over the course of 2020, HSE strengthened its digital presence with new initiatives such as a subscription-based shopping experience, and catalogue curation with AI-based recommendations on customers’ affinity and data mining. The company also grew its global footprint by partnering with international marketplaces such as Namshi, Amazon US, and Zalora. Overall, the last 12 months saw the online presence of HSE brands grow and strengthen manifold, and currently, online revenue accounts for over 50 per cent of the total revenue of the company.

The new capital raised will be utilized for expanding the brands’ D2C footprint both domestically and internationally by adding more personalised solutions to proprietary web and app products and expanding brands’ presence with global e-commerce conglomerates. Apart from this, the company is planning to make its supply chain even more agile by in-housing key production processes such as printing and embroidering, thus enabling a 30-day mind-to-market production turn-around, comparable to global fashion leaders such as Zara and Boohoo.

“We value the continued support of our investors and customers, who have been crucial to our continued success, both in economically robust times and during this pandemic-stricken year. Over the course of the past year, we have worked extremely hard as a team by adopting strict cost-cutting measures, further leveraging our nimble supply chain, improving D2C customer experience, expanding into low capital-intensive channels, and foraying into recession-proof categories in fashion and beauty so that HSE further solidifies its position as a leading women's lifestyle and fashion retail company in the industry” said Shivani Poddar and Tanvi Malik, co-founders, HSE

HSE reported a gross revenue of ₹180 crore in FY2020, up from ₹125 crore in FY 2019, despite the disruption caused by the pandemic.