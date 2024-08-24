Manufacturing-tech startup Fabrication Bazar secured $3 million in the Pre-Series A round led by Physis Capital.
The funds will be employed to enhance the tech platform, expand the company’s presence, hire for leadership positions, and expand to newer regions outside India, particularly GCC, and Southeast Asia markets.
The round also saw participation from Japan-based Venture Capital ICMG and existing investor Inflection Point Ventures.
“This round helps us to enhance our tech offerings further and build the team to take us to the next level. Given the size and potential of the steel fabrication industry in India and globally, we see significant growth opportunities ahead”, said Dwaipayan Dutta, Co-Founder & CEO.
With a client base of over 400 across sectors like engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), manufacturing, FMCG, pharmaceutical, energy, petrochemicals, oil & gas, ethanol, food & beverage (F&B), packaging, metals, and manufacturing, Fabrication Bazar works with 330 fabrication vendors across India.
