Facebook CEO Zuckerberg testifies before US FTC in anti-trust probe: Report

The United States Federal Trade Commission questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg this week at an investigative hearing as part of its ongoing antitrust investigation into the company according to reports.
The Facebook CEO testified before the FTC as part of the agency’s probe into its business practices to determine whether the company has engaged in unlawful monopolistic practices, Politico reported.
It was later confirmed by the social media giant that Zuckerberg had testified before the FTC.
“We are committed to cooperating with the US Federal Trade Commission’s inquiry and answering the questions the Agency may have,” the company said in a statement as quoted by The Verge.
The company has faced similar probes in the past by the Justice Department and by state attorneys general.
Most recently, the Facebook CEO faced a barrage of questions as part of an ongoing investigation by the US House Judiciary Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law Subcommittee.
Zuckerberg had faced the heat in terms of its strategy to quash competition by acquiring them.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal had specifically asked if the company copied features from its competitors.
Zuckerberg said he disagreed with the characterization and said that it “adapted” certain features from the competition.
Certain old emails had also come into light where Facebook had decided to adopt a rather aggressive strategy in terms of competition.
