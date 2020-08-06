Companies

Facebook removes Trump’s post claiming children are virtually immune to Covid

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on August 06, 2020 Published on August 06, 2020

But Twitter has not deleted the link to the video

Social-media giant Facebook has, for the first time, deleted United States President Donald Trump’s post, stating that it violated Facebook’s policy norms on coronavirus by spreading misinformation, Time reported.

The controversial post had a link to a Fox News report in which Trump claimed that the children are “virtually immune” to Covid.

Facebook averred on Wednesday that the “video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from Covid, which is a violation of our policies around harmful Covid misinformation”.

However, the link to the video was also posted on Twitter, which has not brought it down.

Several studies claimed that children are less likely to catch the coronavirus but could be a potent transmitter. However, there is no proof yet to corroborate the studies.

Recently, over 1,000 firms boycotted Facebook under the Stop Hate for Profit campaign.

The campaigners said in a joint statement: “This movement will not go away until Facebook makes the reasonable changes that society wants. The ad pause in July was not a full campaign – it was a warning shot across Facebook’s bow. This movement only will get bigger and broader until Facebook takes the common-sense steps necessary to mitigate the damage it causes.”

