Facebook to delay launch of Oversight Board

Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
Facebook has announced that the Oversight Board – an entity that makes content moderation decisions on the social-media platform, specifically about handling appeals for blocked or removed content – will not launch until late fall this year. As per the Tech Crunch report, the launch will likely happen after the US Election 2020.
The Oversight Board took to Twitter to explain that as much as it would like to “officially begin the task of providing independent oversight of Facebook’s content decisions”, it regrets that it will be unable to do so for some time. “Our focus is on building a strong institution that will deliver concrete results over the long term,” the statement from the board read.
The Tech Crunch report further suggested that Facebook had earlier intended to launch the board during the upcoming election . However, it seems Facebook has to go back on its decision.
However, the upcoming board will not address the problem of fast-spreading misinformation. The board will primarily concern itself with disputed takedowns of content, not simply disputed content. On many matters, its decisions will be merely advisory.
Facebook has come under scrutiny for its content and laissez-faire attitude towards free speech on the platform.
Recently, many high-profile companies temporarily stopped adversting on Facebook as a way to protest against its policies. This includes Coca-Cola, Ford, REI, and Verizon, as per media reports.
“Today we saw little and heard just about nothing,” said Anti-Defamation League’s CEO Jonathan Greenblatt as cited in the Tech Crunch report.
The delay in presenting an Oversight Board may be detrimental for Facebook in the coming months as it may be further scrutinized for its late response in fighting hate speeches and derisive content.
