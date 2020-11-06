FACT posts record profit of ₹83.07 crore in Q2

Riding on the comfort of increased sales, the public sector FACT has posted a record profit of ₹83.07 crore in the second quarter of FY21, as against ₹6.26 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company also registered a turnover of ₹1,047 crore for the quarter, as compared to ₹931 crore during the same period last year.

During the quarter, the production and sales of the flagship product FACTAMFOS and Ammonium Sulphate surpassed all time high quarterly records. The sales of FACTAMFOS and Ammonium Sulphate reached 2.77 lakh tonnes and 0.08 lakh tonnes respectively for the quarter.

The company imported two shipments of MOP and one shipment of NPK fertilisers during the first half year. MOP sales was 0.46 lakh tonnes and imported NPK sales was 0.26 lakh tonnes.

Entering the new markets in West Bengal and Odisha, the firm has started dispatch of fertilisers through coastal shipping route during the quarter.

FACT could achieve this sterling performance despite the limitations on account of Covid-19 pandemic, and observing all the Covid protocols and guidelines issued by the Government, a press release said.