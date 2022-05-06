FACT records its highest operational profit and revenue in FY22

The public sector company FACT has recorded its highest operational profit and revenue from operations for FY22. The company has recorded an operational profit of ₹353 crore and profit before interest and tax (PBIT) of ₹598 crore as against ₹350 crore and ₹595 crore respectively during 2020-21. During the year, it has achieved a turnover of ₹4,425 crore as against ₹3,259 crore in the previous year.

Factamfos production registered 8.27 lakh tonnes, while ammonium sulphate production was pegged at 1.37 lakh tonnes. The production of caprolactam touched 20,835 tonnes.

The company has crossed fertiliser sales of 1 million tonnes(MT) two years in succession . Caprolactam sale has reached 20,701 tonnes and the ammonial sales was an all-time high of 11,937 tonnes.

The company is expected to continue the momentum in the production and marketing front during FY 23 also, a press release said.