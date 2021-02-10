FACT’s Q3 net jumps to all-time high on higher fertiliser sales

Riding on the comfort of increased fertiliser sales, the State-owned FACT has posted an all-time high quarterly net profit of ₹136.71 crore in Q3. The figure in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal was ₹10.80 crore.

For the nine months period, the net profit was ₹202.22 crore. According to company officials, improvement in business volumes — both in production and trading — coupled with a dip in raw material costs last year have led to the rise in profits.

FACT has achieved all-time high production of Ammonium Sulphate and Factamfos. The production of flagship product Factamfos for the nine months stood at 6,44,924 tonnes (6,20,141 tonnes). Ammonium Sulphate production was 1,76,546 tonnes (58,098 tonnes).

The sale of Factamfos, Ammonium Sulphate, MOP and NPK was higher during the nine months. Factamfos sales was at 6,98,547 tonnes (6,17,992 tonnes), while that of Ammonium Sulphate stood at 1,88,673 tonnes (1,67,323 tonnes).

Expansion activities

FACT has started pan-India operations extending its marketing territories to Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra. During the year, it imported five shipments of fertilisers.

The company has achieved a record monthly fertiliser production of 1.12 lakh tonnes in December 2020. Of this, NP production was 66,610 tonnes; fertiliser dispatch 69,776 tonnes, Ammonium Sulphate 25,370 tonnes. The company clocked an all-time high turnover of ₹2,438 crore during April-December 2020.