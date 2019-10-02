FACT’s sales in Sept hit record high of 1.33 lakh tonnes

The public sector FACT recorded its highest sales during September by selling 1.33 lakh tonnes of fertilisers, including 1.01 tonnes of Factamfos, a premium product, and 28,000 tonnes of Ammonium Sulphate in South India.

Besides Kerala, the company has expanded its wholesale and retail marketing network in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

In the first half of the year, it sold 3.95 lakh tonnes of Factamfos, the highest in the last 19 years. Its total sales at 5.11 lakh tonnes during this period was also the best in the 19-year period. The sale of Ammonium Sulphate at 96,877 tonnes was the highest for the last eight years.

FACT has imported 27,000 tonnes of NP Complex in Tuticorin port and is distributing it all over South India. It is also marketing City Compost under the brand name ‘FACT Organic’, all over the South. Sales of Factamfos increased by 1 lakh tonnes and Ammonium Sulphate by 30,000 tonnes during the Kharif season, compared to that in the previous year.

The company is expecting one of its best performances during the current financial year as production is in full swing. The procurement of raw-materials, including LNG, has been lined up to meet the annual requirement. The sales achievement is a landmark in FACT’s marketing history, a press release said.