FADA appoints Manish Raj Singhania as President

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Wednesday appointed Manish Raj Singhania as its 36 th President for the years 2022 to 2024. The decision was taken at the 307 th Governing Council Meeting, which was held immediately after the 58 th Annual General Meeting at Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Singhania is the Managing Partner of Ralas Motors based out of Raipur, and has dealership of Mahindra & Mahindra, FADA said in a statement. Singhania takes over Vinkesh Gulati, whose tenure ended on Tuesday.

Besides a presence in the automobile business, the Ralas Group, which was established in 1975, is one of the leading real estate developers of Chhattisgarh.

For over 12 years, he has been a key member of the FADA Governing Council, holding different positions and roles, particularly in accelerating the expansion of the association’s network, it said.

Other office-bearers

The Governing Council also elevated CS Vigneshwar, DMD – Anaamalais Toyota, (Dealer for Toyota, VECV and Ather) based out of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, as the Vice-President; Sai Giridhar, MD, Saisha Motors (Dealer for Skoda and Volvo Cars) based out of Jaipur, Rajasthan as Secretary.

The Council also unanimously elected Amar Jatin Sheth of Group Shaman (Dealer of Honda Cars, Volkswagen, and Triumph), as Treasurer for the 2022-24.

“Apart from putting in all my effort to strengthen auto retail across the length and breadth of the country and continuously striving to bring in a balanced approach towards dealer related issues, I along with my team, will also work towards the implementation of Auto Dealer’s Protection Act, getting in a balanced original equipment manufacturer (OEM) - dealer agreement and continue to further strengthen FADA across all aspects,” Singhania said.