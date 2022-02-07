Falcon appoints ex-banker Chinmaya Desai as Chief Business Officer

Embedded finance start-up, Falcon, has appointed Chinmaya Desai as Chief Business Officer.

In this role, he will be responsible for leading sales, business development and increasing the company’s strategic presence across the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) region. Desai holds an expansive career of over 16 years across transaction banking and digital payments. As one of the core founding members of the Banking-as-a-Service business at RBL Bank, Chinmaya turned the Cards and API Banking division into a revenue centre and led key fintech startup partnerships for the bank from inception.

Falcon Co-founder Prabhtej Bhatia said, “Chinmaya has been an early mover in the fintech ecosystem and is well respected by founders and CXOs as the go-to-person for fintech solutions. He brings a rich experience of the payment processing domain and had led several projects from the ground up. He is the perfect person to establish Falcon as the de facto embedded finance platform for the APMEA region.”

Prior to this, Chinmaya worked as the Director of Strategy, International Payments at FIS Global. During his tenure, Chinmaya led numerous initiatives and partnerships for Prepaid & Credit Program Management, Digital Device Innovation, and Fraud Risk Management across APMEA markets, with a focus on long-term growth and bottomline revenues

Commenting on his appointment, Desai said, “Embedded finance is a very exciting space brewing in the industry. In days to come, it will be the preferred go-to-market strategy for every kind of business that wants to be extremely agile in offering fintech solutions to match their customers’ needs. I have been an early proponent of building ecosystems that makes technology adoption simple and straight forward and this is where I find resonance with Falcon.”