Companies

Fantasy game start-up Fanball XI raises ₹1 crore in seed round

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 08, 2020 Published on October 08, 2020

New Delhi-based fantasy games start-up FanBall XI has raised ₹1 crore in seed funding from US-based venture capital firm Foxhog Ventures Corp.

The firm is looking to invest the amount in the gaming business, mostly focused on fantasy football games, which is becoming the new trend, it said in a statement.

“With the new generation of mobile gamers and game Startups in India, there is a wide scope to invest on such platforms. India has around 365 estimated million gamers among 450 million Smartphone users. The country has a frictionless mobile payment system and is now the second-largest global mobile game market,” Foxhog Ventures Tarun Kumar said.

“The market has transformed so rapidly but income generated in the market is much smaller, but its growing fast as the demand increases,” he added.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 08, 2020
gaming and lottery
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.