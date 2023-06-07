TradingLeagues, a fantasy gaming app, has raised $3.5 million in a pre-series A funding round.

The round was led by Leo Capital, along with participation from investors including the Jeejeebhoy Family Office and the family office of KP Balaraj (co-founder of Sequoia India and Westbridge Capital).

The app enables users to experience financial markets without a brokerage account. The company said the funds will be used to grow its 7.5 lakh-plus user community over the next few months by enhancing the app’s user experience.

“We are excited to partner with Leo Capital, and would like to thank them and our other investors for believing in our vision. The mass majority of Indians don’t have access to the financial markets, and our goal is to introduce crores of Indians to the financial markets by leveraging the power of gamification and removing obstacles such as opening a brokerage account,” said Raghu Kumar, Co-Founder, TradingLeagues.

According to EY’s 2023 M&E report, India’s gaming industry is expected to reach Rs 231 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 20 per cent. There are more than 500 million online gamers in India, and one-fourth are paying users, the company noted.

“The recent online gaming regulations have increased investor confidence in the market, and we believe the market is ripe for growth. With a strong founding team and business fundamentals, the app offers the potential to help Indians experience India’s trillion-dollar financial markets,” Rajul Garg, Founder and Managing Partner, Leo Capital, added.