Fareportal to bolster India presence, ramp up headcount

Fareportal, a global travel technology leader and flights online travel agency (OTA) in North America, is planning to ramp up its India operations.

“We are very strongly focused on Fareportal India which is going to fuel the overall Fareportal brand globally. We will continue to invest in Fareportal India through resources and technologies. We are looking at increasing our current headcount in the technology space at least by 40-50 per cent over the next 12-24 months,” said Rajat Bhatia, V-P & Head – People & Culture at Fareportal India. Addressing a virtual media conference, Bhatia said that the company has seen a significant business recovery over the last 12 months due to easing of travel restrictions across the globe. He also expressed hope that the impact of the new coronavirus variant ‘Omicron’ on the travel industry may not be as severe as the earlier variants.

Headquartered in New York City, Fareportal is a global travel technology provider powering next-generation travel concierge services. Fareportal has partnerships with over 600 airlines, more than a million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe.

Fareportal India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fareportal, with operations in Gurgaon and Pune. Fareportal has over 2,300 employees worldwide and over 85 per cent of its total workforce are based out of India.