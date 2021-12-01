Fareportal to bolster India presence, ramp up headcount

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Fareportal, a global travel technology leader and flights online travel agency (OTA) in North America, is planning to ramp up its India operations.
“We are very strongly focused on Fareportal India which is going to fuel the overall Fareportal brand globally. We will continue to invest in Fareportal India through resources and technologies. We are looking at increasing our current headcount in the technology space at least by 40-50 per cent over the next 12-24 months,” said Rajat Bhatia, V-P & Head – People & Culture at Fareportal India. Addressing a virtual media conference, Bhatia said that the company has seen a significant business recovery over the last 12 months due to easing of travel restrictions across the globe. He also expressed hope that the impact of the new coronavirus variant ‘Omicron’ on the travel industry may not be as severe as the earlier variants.
Headquartered in New York City, Fareportal is a global travel technology provider powering next-generation travel concierge services. Fareportal has partnerships with over 600 airlines, more than a million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe.
Fareportal India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fareportal, with operations in Gurgaon and Pune. Fareportal has over 2,300 employees worldwide and over 85 per cent of its total workforce are based out of India.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...