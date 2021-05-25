FarEye raises $100 m in Series E funding

FarEye, an end-to-end global delivery management platform, has raised $100 million in a Series E round led by TCV and Dragoneer Investment Group.

Existing investors Eight Roads Ventures, Fundamentum and Honeywell also participated in the round. The funds will be used to accelerate the company’s mission of empowering brands to provide Amazon Prime-like delivery experiences and redefining how products are delivered across diverse logistics networks. FarEye will further focus on expanding its software platform capabilities, drive European and North American expansion, and continue to attract world-class talent. As part of the transaction, Gopi Vaddi, General Partner at TCV, will join FarEye’s board of directors.

Founded in the year 2013 by Kushal Nahata, Gaurav Srivastava and Gautam Kumar, FarEye addresses a multi-billion dollar delivery management market that continues to show double digit year-on-year growth.

“We are very proud to have TCV and Dragoneer join our established investors to support our progress in becoming a global leader in delivery management,” said Kushal Nahata, CEO and co-founder of FarEye, in a statement. “The funding is very timely for the delivery and logistics sector as we have seen consumers spending $861 billion online with US retailers in 2020, up 44 per cent from $598 billion in 2019. The growth and the digital transformation in the logistics sector has created an opportunity for software platforms like FarEye to provide a superior customer experience. Our ambition is to enable thousands of businesses to provide Amazon-Prime-like delivery experience, and we aim to drive innovations that re-imagine how deliveries are being managed globally,” added Nahata.

Multiple delivery

FarEye’s intelligent platform is used by brands to launch and champion multiple delivery models like same-day, next-day, on-demand, and curbside from multiple inventory locations.

More specifically, FarEye enables enterprise clients to: manage end-to-end process of delivering goods/services to consumer and enterprise customers across both 3rd party and in-house fleet models’; provides end customers with positive delivery experience, lowers logistics costs and provides visibility/control across the entire process; handle. It leverages a highly modular, cloud-native and low-code platform, which allows clients to build individualized workflows.

FarEye currently serves global enterprises across retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics providers and carriers, including DHL ecommerce, Amway, Domino’s, Walmart, Posti, Gordon Foods, UPS and more. The company’s platform processes over 100 million transactions each month, supports more than 25,000 drivers, and is integrated into a network of over two million vehicles. FarEye’s growth has accelerated over the last 12 months with particularly strong traction in Europe and North America. These markets collectively comprise over half of revenues and have grown nearly three times in the same period.