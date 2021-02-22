Fashion intelligence start-up Stylumia expands to the UK, Australia and New Zealand

Stylumia, the AI-led fashion intelligence start-up founded by former Myntra COO, Ganesh Subramanian, is expanding its international operations to the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

The start-up has appointed Gautam Kotamraju as it's Country Head – United Kingdom. In his new role, Kotamraju, based in London will be responsible for global marketing and managing Stylumia’s UK business. Kotamraju is former Chief Creative Officer, Myntra, former Head of Private Brands - Amazon India, who has also essayed key roles for Arvind Brands and Cure.Fit.

For Australia and New Zealand, Stylumia has partnered with EVANPOYNT to market its AI-led solutions to brands and retailers in that region as well as make a significant impact on business effectiveness and environmental sustainability. Co-founded by Rashad Evans and Chris Poynter, EVANPOYNT offers AI-driven business solutions that advance complex decision-making in merchandising and supply chain for retailers.

“At Stylumia, we want to make a global impact in the fashion, lifestyle, sports, and home industry. The UK is one of the most important fashion hotspots in the world and Gautam’s 20 years plus of experience, user empathy, and wisdom will help us deeply understand and serve the local market. In EVANPOYNT, we found a very good mix of people with proven market understanding, deep technology, and business development experience combined with a passion for retail and Stylumia’s vision. Their enterprise technology experience is very crucial to enable the adoption of our technology solutions.” Ganesh Subramanian, founder CEO of Stylumia told BusinessLine.

Together the UK and ANZ fashion, footwear, and accessories market is close to $100 billion per year and is a significant addition to the global growth ambitions of Stylumia, he said.

Founded in December 2015, Stylumia started to reduce ing wastage in the fashion and lifestyle industry. The start-up serves 100 plus customers in India, the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, and Japan – from Fortune 100 to small and medium fashion and lifestyle brands/retailers through its suite of proprietary solutions powered by ML-based prediction algorithms and demand science as opposed to the intuitive fashion prediction and forecasting systems available in the market globally. Stylumia leverages ML to improve product assortments, optimize inventory management, offer consumer-driven fashion forecasts, delivering revenue growth, inventory reduction and increased profitability by 30-50 per cent in under 12 months with a 10x return on investment for its customers.