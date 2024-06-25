ZYOD, a tech-enabled fashion manufacturing platform offering solutions from design to delivery, has raised $18 million in a Series A round.

The investment round was led by RTP Global, with participation from existing investors Lightspeed and Alteria Capital, and new investors Stride Ventures, Stride One, and Trifecta Capital.

ZYOD said it plans to grow its operations across 40-plus countries through technological advancements and talent acquisition, while continuing to disrupt India’s apparel manufacturing ecosystem.

Founded in April 2023 by Ankit Jaipuria and Ritesh Khandelwal, ZYOD had raised $3.5 million in a seed round led by Lightspeed in 2023. In India, it works with the likes of Reliance, Aditya Birla, Rare Rabbit, and FirstCry.

Jaipuria said, “The fresh round of funding underscores the strong support and confidence in ZYOD’s vision to revolutionise the global fashion manufacturing industry. With this funding we will continue to collaborate closely with local hand-picked manufacturers, leveraging our deep expertise in manufacturing to unlock a new phase of growth. Our focus will remain on tech advancements, bringing in more talent and continuing to transform India’s apparel manufacturing ecosystem.”

“The trust that our investors have placed in us is a testament to our objective of becoming the leading one-stop solution for apparel manufacturing in India and the world,” he added.

The company said it is modularising fashion styles, using data to boost efficiency, and employs smart ERP solutions to optimise and scale up its supply chain.

Nishit Garg, Partner on RTP Global’s Asia investment team, said, “At RTP Global, we champion visionary founders at the forefront of technological innovation who are redefining industries. ZYOD leverages tech to refine every facet of the production process, right from a modular design approach to optimising operations at the factory level. We are excited to support ZYOD as they expand their transformative platform internationally, showcasing the potential of Indian entrepreneurship on the global stage.”