Fashion platform Fynd launches AI search tool

Reliance-backed fashion e-commerce platform Fynd has launched an artificial intelligence search tool, Fynd Now, that allows users to take fashion inspirations from anywhere on the internet and shop for that look. Once shoppers download the ‘Fynd Now’ Google Chrome extension, they can take inspiration from any visual content online, and discover products to buy, the firm said.

“At Fynd, our purpose is to create an enduring shopping experience for anyone, anywhere. Fynd Now is an AI-powered visual search technology that helps consumers seamlessly complete their purchase journey — from product discovery to a product purchase” said Fynd co-founder Farooq Adam.

In mid-2016, Flipkart ended its experiment with image/visual search on its mobile app, attributing it to low customer interest in image search. However, Flipkart continues to support a ‘visually similar’ feature on its marketplace which allows shoppers to find visually similar fashion styles to fashion styles already listed on Flipkart.

“In the coming months, we plan to integrate Fynd Now with a streaming service provider in India,” said Adam.

“Image/visual search is really good for shoppers. But unless technology delivers great results, customer adoption of image search is bound to be slow, ” observed Ganesh Subramanian, founder-CEO of fashion intelligence platform Stylumia and former head of Myntra’s disruptive fashion solutions.