Feel At Home spreads its student services to more countries

Feel At Home, service provider offering ready-to-move-in student accommodation facilities, which started its operations in Dublin, Ireland in 2017, has plans to expand across other popular student-destinations of the world.

Mohammed Rafique, Managing Director, Feel At Home, said due to the rise in the number of students studying abroad, there is a soaring demand for hassle-free, safe and cost-effective accommodation and the service has been tailor-made to meet this demand. "To start with, in addition to our popular and growing service in Ireland, we now offer our services in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, the most popular student-destinations now," he said.

Currently, when it comes to choosing an accommodation for higher studies in a far-off land, there is a lot of uncertainty prevailing due to ignorance and inexperience. Hostels, as they are popular in Indian cities, are not prevalent in the West and finding a cost-effective and safe accommodation is one of the biggest challenges faced by students.

"We have own offices in the UK, Canada, Australia and Ireland to ensure a win-win situation which is imperative for the smooth functioning of such services," he said.

Feel At Home's services include meet and greet at the airport, taking the students to the pre-arranged accommodations, familiarisation trips to the college, city and public transport.